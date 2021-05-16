IMAGES

Athenians flock out of the city

Cars line up in the northbound lanes of the Afidnes toll station in Malakasa, on the Athens-Lamia highway, on Saturday, as Athenians leave the capital for their villages and other destinations following the lifting of restrictions on interregional travel. According to the Traffic Police, 65,385 vehicles crossed the toll stations of Afidnes and of Elefsina, southwest of the capital, within 24 hours of the restrictions being lifted on Friday morning, compared to 36,267 on May 7-8. Increased traffic was also noted at the capital’s ports on Saturday, with Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis saying that occupancy on island-bound ferries was at 80-85%. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]

