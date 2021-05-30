commemorating-byzantium-s-last-emperor

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited Mystras in southern Greece on Saturday to attend events of the Palaiologeia 2021, which pays tribute to the last emperor of the Byzantine Empire, Constantine Palaiologos. The president laid a wreath at the statue of Palaiologos to commemorate the Fall of Constantinople on May 29, 1453. She also attended the memorial service at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Agios Dimitrios at the Archaeological Site of Mystras. Mystras served as the capital of the Byzantine Despotate of Morea in the 14th and 15th centuries. Palaiologos was despot at Mystras before he ascended to the throne. [Intime News]