Vying for a place at university 

Students anxiously look for their scores in the the nationwide university entrance exams. The grades of the 92,090 candidates that sat the university entrance exams were posted at high schools around the country and online on Friday. Students were vying for 77,415 places at universities. Of those candidates, 73,273 received their grades, for the first time, on their mobile phones. Education Minister Niki Kerameus extended her congratulation to students, their families and teachers through her personal account on social media. “The future belongs to you, a new page is starting in your life, I hope you write this page the way you have dreamed,” she wrote.

