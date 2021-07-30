bracing-for-potentially-most-severe-heatwave-since-mid-80s

Temperatures could soar to 44 degrees Celsius in mainland Greece in the next few days, according to an emergency bulletin issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY) Thursday. While it said that the heatwave is expected to peak at the beginning of next week, the extremely high temperatures will continue through August 6, making it one of the most severe recorded heatwaves since the mid-1980s. “The maximum temperatures in the next three days will range on the mainland from around 42 to 44C while on islands and coastal areas it will be 2 to 3C lower,” the weather service said, adding that nighttime temperatures of at least 28C can be expected in most areas.