Fires continue to rage on Evia

Firefighters and locals try to control the fire that was approaching Galatsona village in the north of the island of Evia, on Monday. The situation remained extremely difficult in the evening as fires raged for a seventh straight day. New fires erupted between Galatsona and the settlement of Avgaria that became stronger as time went on due to the wind. At the same time residents of Avgaria were ordered to evacuate to Istiaia. In the last two days, the areas of Galatsona, Avgaria, Istiaia, Galatsades Gerakiou, Artemisio Asminio, Gouves, Kastri, Agriovotano and Elliniko have often been faced with the threat of being scorched. [Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]

