An unprecedented show of international support

French firefighters battle the flames, part of an unprecedented show of international support on the ground and in the air. These foreign frontline heroes are deployed in Attica, Evia, Ancient Olympia and Gortynia. Help has come from France, Israel, Germany, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Romania and Britain. The US and Russia also made their presence felt in the air, while Croatia and Spain offered planes too. More aid came from Ukraine, Serbia, Moldova, Qatar and Kuwait. The European Civil Protection Mechanism said about 1,000 firefighters, 200 vehicles and nine planes were sent.

