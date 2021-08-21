IMAGES

Jellyfish experiencing population boom

High sea temperatures are considered the most important factor explaining the increased presence of jellyfish in Greece’s seas this year, as they favor their faster reproduction. Moreover, overfishing has resulted in the reduction of jellyfish’s natural enemies and also boosted their population. Meanwhile scientists say the appearance this year of harmless but annoying marine mucilage, also known as sea snot, in the northern and central Aegean due to eutrophication is a temporary phenomenon and not a characteristic of the Greek seas. The mucilage was mainly attributed to its extreme growth this year in the Sea of ​​Marmara. [ANA-MPA]

Environment
