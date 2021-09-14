IMAGES

Schools reopen under the shadow of the pandemic

schools-reopen-under-the-shadow-of-the-pandemic

The school year started on Monday and about 1.3 million pupils and 140,000 teachers went back to the classes after the previous year was disrupted by the pandemic and online schooling became the norm. Teachers were checking vaccination certificates and test results for those above 12, while Education Minister Niki Kerameus repeated that schools will shut down only if more than 50% of students get sick from the coronavirus. Authorities are fretting about such closures, with one in five new Covid cases detected in children. With colder weather coming up, it is expected that the number of cases will increase. [Stelios Stefanou/Intime News]

Education Coronavirus
READ MORE
new-school-year-starting-with-safety-measures
IMAGES

New school year starting with safety measures

students-defy-gatherings-ban-to-protest-education-reforms
IMAGES

Students defy gatherings ban to protest education reforms

teachers-tested-for-covid-as-some-schools-reopen
IMAGES

Teachers tested for Covid as some schools reopen

lockdown-extended-as-some-schools-reopen
IMAGES

Lockdown extended as some schools reopen

keeping-children-in-touch-with-school
IMAGES

Keeping children in touch with school

teachers-call-for-more-virus-precautions
IMAGES

Teachers call for more virus precautions