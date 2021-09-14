schools-reopen-under-the-shadow-of-the-pandemic

The school year started on Monday and about 1.3 million pupils and 140,000 teachers went back to the classes after the previous year was disrupted by the pandemic and online schooling became the norm. Teachers were checking vaccination certificates and test results for those above 12, while Education Minister Niki Kerameus repeated that schools will shut down only if more than 50% of students get sick from the coronavirus. Authorities are fretting about such closures, with one in five new Covid cases detected in children. With colder weather coming up, it is expected that the number of cases will increase. [Stelios Stefanou/Intime News]