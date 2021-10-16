police-tear-down-illegally-built-university-wall

Police entered Athens University on Friday, accompanied by municipal work crews who demolished an illegally constructed brick wall in a hall belonging to the School of Applied Mathematics and Natural Sciences. The hall, which had been taken over by student members of extra-parliamentary leftist groups to serve as their recreation space, was demolished after consultation with a prosecutor and the university rector. The same group of people also obstructed efforts by authorities to inspect the Covid-related certification documents of their fellow students entering the school. On Thursday, the dean of the school, Stavros Kourkoulis, and two other university administration officials tried to stop the construction work that was in progress but were verbally assaulted and threatened. [Hellenic Police]