Smoke spreads over Mount Parnitha during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia, north of Athens, on August 6. Europe’s record-breaking summer heat would have been “almost impossible without human induced climate change,” according to a survey by the Met Office Hadley Center, one of the UK’s foremost climate change research centers, made public Thursday amid ongoing COP26 talks in Glasgow. According to the same analysis, heat of such intensity will return every three years, and potentially every year by the end of the century. Frequency was around one every one thousand years before the 1990s, the study found. [AP]