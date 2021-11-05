pm-inaugurates-green-energy-initiative-on-halki

A policeman stands next to an electric police car at the tiny Aegean island of Halki, southeastern Greece, Friday. Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated a green energy initiative on the island of Chalki, which is being billed as the country’s first eco-island and as providing a blueprint for other islands to convert to green technology. The project involves the installation of a photovoltaic system for solar energy that covers the power requirements of the island’s residents, and the donation of six electric vehicles for the police and coast guard, and one electric boat. [AP]