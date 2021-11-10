from-sepolia-to-the-white-house

The latest stop in basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “unbelievable journey” came late Monday night at the White House, where he and his brother Thanasis and the rest of NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks were welcomed by US President Joe Biden. Giannis and Thanasis referred to their humble beginnings from the Athens suburb of Sepolia and their journey which led them to White House. “What a hell of a family. Sons living the dream of an immigrant family from Nigeria and then Greece in search of new opportunity,” Biden said in praise of their achievement. “In struggles, they always dreamed. Brothers who once had to share the same basketball shoes, all five of them, before they got to the NBA,” he added. The Bucks were the first team to visit the White House in five years.