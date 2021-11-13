Motivated by climate change, inspired by Attenborough

The actor, ultramarathon runner and activist Agis Emmanuel, who ran 2,121 kilometers from Athens to Glasgow between August 11 and November 5, taking in beautiful Italian cities, French forests, and the English and Scottish countryside, did so as a cry of agony over climate change. He told Kathimerini he was inspired by David Attenborough’s documentary “A Life on our Planet.” “Something rebelled inside me,” he said over the phone on his way back to Athens. Everyone, he said, should seek to break their own personal boundaries. “Let’s do something, the best that everyone can,” he said. “Humans change after a shock. But once we get to this point with climate change, there will be no second chance,” he said. [Stephen Hosey-Glasgow.gov.uk]