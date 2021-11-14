us-forestry-experts-sanguine-over-regeneration-prospects

American forestry experts visited Greece for two weeks last month to assess the regeneration prospects of areas burnt by this summer’s devastating wildfires. The team, members of the US Forest Service, who visited the island of Evia, Ancient Olympia, Vilia and the Geraneia Mountains, evaluated the effectiveness of wooden flood barriers (photo) and used satellite data to develop a so-called soil burn severity index reflecting a range of post-fire soil conditions. Prospects were deemed positive. The visit was facilitated by the the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and the US Embassy in Athens. [ΑΜΝΑ]