IMAGES

US forestry experts sanguine over regeneration prospects

us-forestry-experts-sanguine-over-regeneration-prospects

American forestry experts visited Greece for two weeks last month to assess the regeneration prospects of areas burnt by this summer’s devastating wildfires. The team, members of the US Forest Service, who visited the island of Evia, Ancient Olympia, Vilia and the Geraneia Mountains, evaluated the effectiveness of wooden flood barriers (photo) and used satellite data to develop a so-called soil burn severity index reflecting a range of post-fire soil conditions. Prospects were deemed positive. The visit was facilitated by the the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and the US Embassy in Athens. [ΑΜΝΑ]

Fire Environment
READ MORE
evia-gears-up-against-floods
IMAGES

Evia gears up against floods

works-aim-to-protect-attica-s-fire-stricken-areas-from-floods
IMAGES

Works aim to protect Attica’s fire-stricken areas from floods

pm-laments-ecological-catastrophe
IMAGES

PM laments ecological catastrophe

motivated-by-climate-change-inspired-by-attenborough
IMAGES

Motivated by climate change, inspired by Attenborough

protesters-rally-in-athens-for-climate-change
IMAGES

Protesters rally in Athens for climate change

pm-inaugurates-green-energy-initiative-on-halki
IMAGES

PM inaugurates green energy initiative on Halki