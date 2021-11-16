cypriot-students-demand-turkish-troops-leave-island

Holding banners reading ‘I don’t forget’ and ‘200,000 refugees,’ Cypriot university students demonstrate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Monday, on the 38th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of a state by Ankara and the Turkish Cypriots in 1983 in the Turkish-occupied northern part of the island. Student groups also marched to the Turkish Consulate, demanding the withdrawal of Turkish troops which have been stationed there since their invasion of 1974 which displaced both Greek and Turkish Cypriots. [Achilleas Chiras/InTime News]