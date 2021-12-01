athens-city-hall-marks-world-aids-day

Athens City Hall was lit up on Wednesday evening to mark World AIDS Day, with a message that read, “40 years HIV/AIDS. We count the losses, we claim the victories.” Earlier in the day, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited the Prevention & Testing Center “Ath Checkpoint” in Monastiraki, central Athens, where she met with staff. “Forty years after the first HIV diagnosis, science has made great strides, mortality has decreased and patients’ daily lives have improved. Early diagnosis and systematic access to treatment is a necessary prerequisite,” she said after her meeting. “However, ignorance, the fear and social stigma of HIV-positive people unfortunately continue to exist.” [Giorgos Zachos/Intime News]