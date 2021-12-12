Greece battered by weekend rain, winds

Waves crash on the southern coast of Athens. Torrential weather lashed Greece on Saturday with heavy rains and gale-force winds pounding large parts of the country. The heavy rain started in Epirus in the northeast, the Peloponnese in the south and Attica early Saturday morning. Power cuts occurred in the southern suburbs of Athens as winds up to 9 Beaufort sent tree branches crashing into power lines. Flooding was reported in central and northern parts while river levels were up in Karditsa, Trikala and Agrinio. [InTime News]