Greece marks 78 years since Kalavryta massacre

greece-marks-78-years-since-kalavryta-massacre

Greece on Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the Kalavryta massacre during the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War II. On December 13, 1943, almost the entire male population was exterminated while Kalavryta itself, a village in southern Greece, was destroyed. In a Facebook post, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Greece remains steadfast “in our constant claim for the payment of war reparations by the German state, until this just request is satisfied.” The commemorative events were attended by Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias (third from left) representing the Greek government, political and local officials, as well as the ambassadors of Germany Ernst Reichel and Poland Artur Lompart. [Defense Ministry Press Office/ANA-MPA]

Anniversary
