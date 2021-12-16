sole-resident-of-tiny-aegean-isle-gets-inoculated

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Irene Katsotourchi, the sole resident of Kinaros, a tiny island in the eastern Aegean. “The message being sent by Kyra Rinio is clear. It is a message of hope… and of being responsible toward oneself and toward society,” the mayor of nearby Amorgos, Lefteris Karaiskos, told state broadcaster ERT Thursday. Katsotourchi reportedly expressed her desire to be vaccinated earlier this month, prompting the mayor to arrange for a mobile vaccination unit to join the mail boat’s fortnightly trip to the islet. Greek health authorities yesterday announced 4,801 new Covid cases and 77 deaths. There were 683 patients on ventilators, of whom 81% are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. [ERT]