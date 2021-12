People enjoy ice skating on a rink at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens, Wednesday. The ice rink is located near the Canal and is also open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., free of charge, until February 6. Pre-registration for a 40-minute session on the rink starts every Monday at noon on the website snfcc.org. [AP]