Mini-park offers sneak preview of big things to come

People enjoy the light show at the waterjet feature of the newly inaugurated Ellinikon Experience Park, a fraction of the pleasure grounds being planned around the former Athens airport plot development. The area that opened to the public on Monday is a 70,000-square meter portion of the 2 million-square meter park that will be part of massive development on the capital’s southern coast. The mini-park is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m., with free parking and admission, and has several fun features, including an outdoor gym and a playground, as well as food trucks for snacks and beverages. It also has some 500 trees and 55,000 plants. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

City Life
