Fog rises from the surface of the sea in the bay of Nafplio in the northeastern Peloponnese on Monday morning, as cold air meets warm water. Cold air masses are expected to affect many parts of the country on Tuesday, pushing daytime highs more than 5 degrees Celsius lower, especially in the north, east and southeast mainland and the islands of the Aegean, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service reported. [Vangelis Bougiotis/InTime News]