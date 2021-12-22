santa-claus-still-coming-to-town

With Greece and the world in the grip of the pandemic, Athens remains nonetheless in full Christmas mode, with – albeit cautious – music, theater and dance performances across the city somewhat allaying the Covid blues. The children at the pediatric oncology hospital in Athens were given a good dose of the Christmas spirit last Friday, when they were paid a surprise visit by the real Santa Claus from Rovaniemi in Finland. Santa, who arrived in all his crimson glory accompanied by Anna Gustafsson, the wife of the Finnish ambassador to Greece, was welcomed by the children and the president of the ELPIDA Association of Friends of Children with Cancer, Marianna Vardinoyannis. [InTime News]