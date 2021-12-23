IMAGES

Army helps rebuild Epirus bridge wiped out in storm

army-helps-rebuild-epirus-bridge-wiped-out-in-storm

A team from the army’s Engineering Corps repairs a bridge over a section of the Arachthos River in the Pindos Mountains in northwestern Greece in a photo released on Thursday. The team is part of the Defense General Staff’s reconstruction unit, which is responsible for helping with infrastructure projects in remote parts of the country and reconstruction efforts in the wake of natural disasters. The Arachthos project, being carried out in cooperation with the Epirus Regional Authority, is for a 50-meter prefabricated truss bridge connecting Mikri Gotista and east Ioannina in the Municipality of Metsovo. The previous bridge was wiped out during storm earlier this month that caused the river to swell. [Ministry of Defense/InTime News]

