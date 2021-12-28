IMAGES

Flags lowered after death of ex-president Papoulias, 92

flags-lowered-after-death-of-ex-president-papoulias-92

The Greek flag flew at half-mast over Athens University and other public buildings on Monday, after three days of mourning were declared over the death on Sunday of former president Karolos Papoulias, 92. Papoulias served in the largely ceremonial office for two terms, from 2005 to 2015. One of the founding members of the socialist PASOK party, he was its foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, and served as MP for his native Ioannina for 26 years. Papoulias ‘vigorously defended social cohesion and national unity,’ President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said, noting his role in the fight against the WWII Nazi occupation and the 1967-74 junta. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Agios Spyridonas in Pangrati in Athens on Wednesday and he will be buried in Ioannina on Thursday. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]

READ MORE
vaccinations-for-the-housebound
IMAGES

Vaccinations for the housebound

last-minute-shopping-as-public-events-canceled
IMAGES

Last minute shopping as public events canceled

army-helps-rebuild-epirus-bridge-wiped-out-in-storm
IMAGES

Army helps rebuild Epirus bridge wiped out in storm

christmas-tree-lights-up-in-the-phanar
IMAGES

Christmas tree lights up in the Phanar

santa-claus-still-coming-to-town
IMAGES

Santa Claus still coming to town

mini-park-offers-sneak-preview-of-big-things-to-come
IMAGES

Mini-park offers sneak preview of big things to come