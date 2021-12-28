Flags lowered after death of ex-president Papoulias, 92

The Greek flag flew at half-mast over Athens University and other public buildings on Monday, after three days of mourning were declared over the death on Sunday of former president Karolos Papoulias, 92. Papoulias served in the largely ceremonial office for two terms, from 2005 to 2015. One of the founding members of the socialist PASOK party, he was its foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, and served as MP for his native Ioannina for 26 years. Papoulias ‘vigorously defended social cohesion and national unity,’ President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said, noting his role in the fight against the WWII Nazi occupation and the 1967-74 junta. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Agios Spyridonas in Pangrati in Athens on Wednesday and he will be buried in Ioannina on Thursday. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]