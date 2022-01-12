wall-art-honors-health-workers

An impressive mural dedicated to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic adorns a wall at the Tzaneio Hospital in Piraeus. The mural, depicting a health worker holding a white rose, was created at the initiative of the hospital administration. It is located in the auxiliary building on Afentouli and Zanni streets. Similar artworks adorn other hospitals around Greece. The AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki has a large mural on its facade depicting an overworked nurse with a mask, next to a message reading “Thank you.” [InTime News]