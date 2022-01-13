IMAGES

Diomedes front expected to recede, leaving trail of disruption

Wheat and barley crops were damaged in the municipality of Palamas in Karditsa, central Greece, after heavy rain brought by the Diomedes weather front caused the Pinios River to burst its banks.

The front, which is expected to recede on Thursday, brought snow and heavy rain to northern and central Greece. There was also snow on the mountains surrounding Athens, and also in Malakasa.

Meanwhile, gale-force winds kept ships bound for the Cyclades, Dodecanese and eastern Aegean islands docked in Piraeus on Wednesday, as well as Rafina and Lavrio. In the Saronic Gulf, the Perama-Paloukia ferry service from Piraeus to Salamina island was also canceled.

