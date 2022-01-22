IMAGES

Sakkari feels she can go ‘all the way’ in Melbourne

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari plays a forehand return to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The Greek champion won 6-4, 6-1 to move into a fourth-round match Sunday against American Jessica Pegula, who beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6 (3), 6-2. Asked on court how far the enthusiastic fans in Melbourne could push her, Sakkari replied, “All the way.” “I feel like I have extra strength when I have them with me because they support me no matter what. I think their opponents don’t like it, but I do like it,” she added. [EPA]

