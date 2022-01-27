IMAGES

Athens explosion causes extensive damage

athens-explosion-causes-extensive-damage

A gas leak was reportedly behind an explosion on Wedesday morning that left three people injured, seriously damaged an office building and shattered nearby storefronts on Syngrou Avenue near the Temple of Olympian Zeus in central Athens, according to a fire department probe. A 78-year-old man was hospitalized with burns while two others received medical attention for smoke inhalation. The 78-year-old, who lives on the mezzanine floor where the explosion occurred, said there was a smell of gas and that the explosion occurred when he pressed the light switch. The blast occurred at 6.48 a.m. The fire spread to the first floor, while extensive damage was caused to other buildings up to 150 meters away. Debris also damaged many vehicles. [Alexandros Beltes/AMNA]

