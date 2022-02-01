fm-visits-ethnic-greeks-of-ukraine

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is welcomed at a school on Monday for the study of the Modern Greek language in Sartana, Ukraine. Dendias’ visit to Sartana and Mariupol suggested Athens’ full harmonization with the West on the issue of Ukraine, and its support to ethnic Greeks. Dendias laid a wreath at the monument of the victims of the 2014 conflicts in Sartana, located on the outskirts of Mariupol, where there is also the Museum of History and Ethnography of the Greeks of the Azov Sea Region. Dendias also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the phone. Kuleba expressed his appreciation at Greece’s decision not to withdraw staff from the embassy in Kiev and for Dendias’ decision to visit his country “in this time of challenge.” Dendias noted that Greece supports the independence and territorial integrity of all states. [AMNA]