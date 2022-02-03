IMAGES

Thousands of trees damaged by the snow 

thousands-of-trees-damaged-by-the-snow

Apart from the traffic and power disruptions, the snowstorm that swept through Attica last week also took a toll on thousands of trees. Estimates made by the Athens Municipality set the number of trees that were damaged or fallen, and in need of removal, at about 10,000. A wood crushing machine will be transported by the Attica Regional Authority to the Olympic Stadium in the northern suburb of Marousi in order to facilitate the municipalities in the process of collecting and recycling trees and branches. The operation is expected to take more than two weeks. [Anthoula Katsiamani]

Weather
