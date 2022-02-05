team-greece-opens-beijing-winter-games

Maria Danou, who will compete in cross-country skiing, and Ioannis Antoniou in the slalom, carried the Greek flag and led the procession at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which started Friday and run to February 20. Apart from Danou and Antoniou, Greece is participating with another three athletes, Maria-Eleni Tsiovolou (alpine skiing), Nefeli Tita and Apostolos Angelis (cross-country skiing). Greek athletes always lead the parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympics as Greece was the birthplace of the Games in antiquity and of their revival in modern times, in 1896. [InTime News]