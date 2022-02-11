Greece, Croatia share common Balkan vision

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) described Greek-Croatian relations as better than ever during his visit to Zagreb Thursday where he held talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic (l). “We share as partners, as allies, the same values ​​and principles for a common vision, for a secure and prosperous Balkans,” Mitsotakis said, stressing that Greece strongly supports Croatia’s accession to the eurozone, the Schengen area and the OECD. In a meeting where both leaders confirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations, the Croatian side acknowledged that a change in Greek policy regarding migration by the Mitsotakis government has led to a reduction in migration pressure on Europe and especially on the path leading to Western Europe through the Balkans. [InTime News]