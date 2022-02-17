IMAGES

‘Invisible heroes’ of ambulance service honored

invisible-heroes-of-ambulance-service-honored

The Greek state expressed its gratitude to the “invisible heroes” of the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) in a special event that took place at Elefsina Air Base in western Attica Wednesday. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who awarded prizes to rescuers who, as he said, fight day and night to help citizens. He added that the most “practical honor will be the rapid construction of a new EKAV.” The PM also referred to the tax exemption on flight allowances, which will also apply to the rescuers of EKAV aircraft, adding that “new necessary recruitments” will be made while the continuous training of staff will be introduced. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Health Special Event
READ MORE
[InTime News]
IMAGES

Wall art honors health workers

athens-city-hall-marks-world-aids-day
IMAGES

Athens City Hall marks World AIDS Day

private-doctor-requisitioning-begins-in-earnest
IMAGES

Private doctor requisitioning begins in earnest

university-marks-world-breast-cancer-day
IMAGES

University marks World Breast Cancer Day

pfizer-ceo-covid-pill-research-results-due-before-years-end
IMAGES

Pfizer CEO: Covid pill research results due before year’s end

drone-delivery-trial-held-in-trikala
IMAGES

Drone delivery trial held in Trikala