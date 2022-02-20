IMAGES

Cyclists take to Patra’s streets to celebrate Carnival

cyclists-take-to-patras-streets-to-celebrate-carnival

Hundreds of cyclists, many of them wearing Carnival masks and costumes, flew balloons and rode through the port city of Patra in the northwest Peloponnese on Saturday, in celebration of the start this year’s three-week Carnival season, which runs through Clean Monday, on March 7. Saturday’s event was organized in cooperation with a local cycling club. Authorities have said, however, that the customary street party, the highlight of the city’s flamboyant annual parade, was being cancelled for a third year in a row in a bid to contain transmission of the coronavirus. [InTime News]

