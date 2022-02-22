exploratory-contacts-with-low-expectations

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Kostas Fragogiannis (l) talks to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal (r) at a central hotel in Athens on Monday as part of the Positive Agenda of discussions on economic and trade issues. The meeting took place ahead of the 64th round of the exploratory contacts today between Greece and Turkey, without high expectations. Athens has stressed the contacts only concern maritime zones. However, at the last meetings, Ankara loaded the agenda with more issues, trying to broaden the agenda. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]