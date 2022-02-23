smoking-vessel-to-be-towed-to-port

The still-smoking Euroferry Olympia is towed by a tugboat toward the Platygiali port in Astakos on the western coast of the Greek mainland, as hopes of finding 10 missing passengers started to fade, yesterday. The process, deemed necessary to facilitate the work of firefighters and rescuers, was expected to take around 15 hours. Relatives of the missing passengers who are waiting for news of their loved ones will also be provided with accommodation as the operation continues, the Shipping Ministry said. The fire on the Italian-flagged ferry broke out on February 18 as it was sailing to the port of Brindisi. It has already claimed one life. (INTIME NEWS)