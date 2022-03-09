Women march against sexism, war

Protesters hold banners and shout slogans against gender inequality, sexist violence and war at a rally on International Women’s Day in Klafthmonos Square, in central Athens, on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou voiced her support for the women of war-torn Ukraine. “On a day like today, a day to honor the women of all the world who are fighting for a better future, we have in our hearts and minds the women of Ukraine,” she told a special meeting of the Equality and Social Affairs Committees of Parliament, referring to those who stayed behind to defend their country and those who were forced to flee as refugees. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]