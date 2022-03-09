IMAGES

Women march against sexism, war

Protesters hold banners and shout slogans against gender inequality, sexist violence and war at a rally on International Women’s Day in Klafthmonos Square, in central Athens, on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou voiced her support for the women of war-torn Ukraine. “On a day like today, a day to honor the women of all the world who are fighting for a better future, we have in our hearts and minds the women of Ukraine,” she told a special meeting of the Equality and Social Affairs Committees of Parliament, referring to those who stayed behind to defend their country and those who were forced to flee as refugees. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

Members of the Patra Bar Association hold up signs protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the steps of the association’s headquarters in the western port city, yesterday. More anti-war protest marches and rallies were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country yesterday, and even more are planned over the weekend. Despite frantic calls by the international community to stop its invasion, Russia continues to wreak destruction in the eastern European country. Athens has escalated efforts to get Greeks and ethnic Greeks safely out of Ukraine as the war intensifies. (ANDREAS ALEXOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS)
