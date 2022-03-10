IMAGES

Roads, schools close as winter system hits Greece

A road in Ippokrateios Politeia, north of Athens, is blanketed in snow on Wednesday, as a weather system dubbed Filippos caused temperatures in much of the country to plummet and brought heavy snowfall. In Attica, police banned trucks from using the Athens-Lamia highway from the Kalyftakis junction upwards and all cars were required to use snow chains. Vehicles were also banned from traveling beyond the cable car terminal on Mount Parnitha. Trucks of more than 3.5 tons, as well as articulated buses, were prohibited from using the Attiki Odos beltway in Athens from 10 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, schools in western and central Macedonia were closed. Schools in parts of north, east and west Attica will also be closed on Thursday. (INTIME NEWS)

