athens-academy-hosts-exhibition-on-1821-revolution

The Athens Academy, the country’s preeminent institution of the sciences and letters, will showcase rare historical artifacts from its collection, spanning the period before Greece’s War of Independence to the 1827 Battle of Navarino, a turning-point in the struggle against Ottoman rule. It will highlight modern Greek enlightenment manuscripts by Adamantios Korais and Rigas Feraios, the activities of the Philiki Etaireia (Friendly Brotherhood), objects related to the philhellenism movement, guns, costumes as well as Athens Academy artworks and publications. Part of the exhibition will be dedicated to Dionysios Solomos, including never-before-exhibited manuscripts. Curated by art historian Louiza Karapida, the show runs March 30 to July 30. [Nikos Kokkalias]