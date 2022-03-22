IMAGES

Humanitarian disaster unfolding in Mariupol

humanitarian-disaster-unfolding-in-mariupol

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine. Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, which entered its 26th day on Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called attention to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which hosts a sizeable ethnic Greek minority, adding that Chechen fighters had joined Russia’s offensive. He added that the Greek government was doing its best ‘to safeguard the future’ of the Greek diaspora in Mariupol. The city began to be built in the spring of 1780, on the east coast of the Azov Sea, by Greeks who had migrated from the Crimea. [Mstyslav Chernov/AP]

Ukraine War
READ MORE
A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees, of which 30% are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry announced on Monday. Police data showed that 869 refugees from Ukraine crossed the border into Greece on Sunday. There were 285 minors among them. The vast majority (757) entered the country through the Promachonas border crossing, with eight passing through Evzoni border post. Some 81 refugees flew into the Athens and Thessaloniki airports. The remainder entered at other points on the land border. (LOUIZA VRADI/ REUTERS)
IMAGES

Refugees arrive in Greece

Members of the Patra Bar Association hold up signs protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the steps of the association’s headquarters in the western port city, yesterday. More anti-war protest marches and rallies were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country yesterday, and even more are planned over the weekend. Despite frantic calls by the international community to stop its invasion, Russia continues to wreak destruction in the eastern European country. Athens has escalated efforts to get Greeks and ethnic Greeks safely out of Ukraine as the war intensifies. (ANDREAS ALEXOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS)
IMAGES

Greeks continue calls for end to war

Shipment of materials for the accommodation of refugees (tents, blankets, raincoats etc) were dispatched from Greece to Slovakia and Moldova through the European Civil Protection Mechanism yesterday. It was preceded by the shipment of medical supplies and medical equipment to Ukraine via Poland. Ιn addition to crippling economic sanctions by the West against Russia over its invasion, a large number of countries have scrambled to send weapons, supplies and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. (AMNA/CIVIL PROTECTION MINISTRY)
IMAGES

Greece sending supplies to refugees

ukrainians-in-greece-protest-invasion-outside-russian-embassy
IMAGES

Ukrainians in Greece protest invasion outside Russian Embassy

[AP]
IMAGES

Protest against Russian invasion held in Athens

IMAGES

Mitsotakis in Versailles as EU leaders address war fallout