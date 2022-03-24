IMAGES

Kalamata marks independence ahead of March 25

kalamata-marks-independence-ahead-of-march-25
[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidential Press Office/Via AMNA]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (left) applauds as schoolchildren dressed in traditional costumes parade in front of state and local officials in Kalamata, on Wednesday. The capital of Messinia in the southern Peloponnese was celebrating its liberation from Ottoman rule on March 23, 1821, two days ahead of Greek Independence Day on Friday. “The wind of freedom started here, swept across Greece and razed Ottoman tyranny,” Sakellaropoulou said in her speech. March 25 is a national holiday that will be marked by student parades across the country and a military parade in front of Parliament in downtown Athens.

1821 Anniversary
Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis (r) and European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas (l) cut the red ribbon during the inauguration of the new premises of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Halandri, northern Athens, as ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar watches, on Thursday. ‘We need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world,’ said Pierrakakis, while Schinas described the launch as ‘a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through.’ ENISA is the sole EU agency headquartered in Greece. [ALEXANDROS BELTES/AMNA]
IMAGES

EU cybersecurity agency office inaugurated 