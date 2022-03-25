greece-celebrates-independence-day-with-military-parade

Children watch the military parade commemorating Greek Independence Day in Athens, Friday. The national holiday on March 25 marks the start of Greece’s 1821 war of independence against the 400-year Ottoman rule. Greece signed agreements Thursday with France and two French contractors worth some 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to purchase three navy frigates and six additional Rafale fighter jets, as Athens continues to strengthen its armed forces in response to tension with neighbor Turkey. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]