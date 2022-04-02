Iniochos signals unity and deterrence, says minister

A Greek pilot of a F-16 fighter jet gives the thumbs-up sign upon landing at Andravida Air Base, southwest of Athens, on Friday. Greece has invited NATO partners and regional allies to take part in the annual Iniochos air force exercise. France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus sent aircraft to take part in the 10-day exercises, held as Athens continues its multi-billion euro military modernization program. Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said the drill conveys “a strong message of unity and deterrence.” [AP]