IMAGES

Iniochos signals unity and deterrence, says minister

iniochos-signals-unity-and-deterrence-says-minister

A Greek pilot of a F-16 fighter jet gives the thumbs-up sign upon landing at Andravida Air Base, southwest of Athens, on Friday. Greece has invited NATO partners and regional allies to take part in the annual Iniochos air force exercise. France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus sent aircraft to take part in the 10-day exercises, held as Athens continues its multi-billion euro military modernization program. Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said the drill conveys “a strong message of unity and deterrence.” [AP]

Defense
READ MORE
fighter-jets-take-part-in-military-parade
IMAGES

Fighter jets take part in military parade

[AMNA]
IMAGES

French carrier commander aboard Greek frigate

greek-and-us-forces-team-up-for-escape-exercise
IMAGES

Greek and US forces team up for escape exercise

nato-allies-wrap-up-med-exercise
IMAGES

NATO allies wrap up Med exercise

security-cooperation-with-israel-reaffirmed
IMAGES

Security cooperation with Israel reaffirmed

greece-us-hold-joint-maritime-drill
IMAGES

Greece, US hold joint maritime drill