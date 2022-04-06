naval-units-in-joint-exercise-with-french-carrier-strike-group

France’s flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle is seen in a joint exercise with Hellenic Navy vessels in the southern Ionian Sea in this photo made available Tuesday by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA). The drill was held between March 31 and April 2 and was part of Clemenceau 22 (the long operational deployment of the French Navy Carrier Strike Group), La Sirene 22 and Iniochos 22 exercises. Among the Greek naval units involved in the drill were the Hydra and Spetsai frigates, the Roussen and Degiannis fast attack crafts, and the Papanikolis and Okeanos submarines. [GEETHA]