Elite army forces wrap up ‘Orion 22’ exercise

Elite army forces from Greece, Cyprus, Israel, USA, France and Bulgaria are seen in action during the “Orion 22” military exercise near the town of Nea Peramos, about 35 km west of Athens, Thursday. According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the exercise, which will be completed Friday, includes “missions of increased difficulty, as well as joint training in complex operational objectives, such as penetration of an enemy area.” [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]