start-of-caroline-crouch-murder-trial-postponed

Haralambos (Babis) Anagnostopoulos, is escorted to a court in Athens for the start of his trial on charges of premeditated murder on Friday. The 33-year-old is accused of killing his 20-year-old British wife Caroline Crouch at their home in the east Attica suburb of Glyka Nera last May, while their infant daughter was in the room, and then staging the scene so it appeared she had been killed during a burglary. He has allegedly confessed to strangling his wife and hanging the family dog from a banister, for which he faces separate charges. Friday’s hearing was postponed until Tuesday at Anagnostopoulos’ lawyer’s request, though not before the selection of the panel of judges – three women – and the jury – two men and two women. Crouch’s parents could not attend due to health reasons. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]