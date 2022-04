Designed by modernist architect Kleon Krantoellis in 1977, the imposing Public Power Corporation Distribution Center on Tritis Septemvriou Street is one of the landmarks on the itinerary at this year’s Open House Athens. Running on Saturday and Sunday, the event seeks to showcase architectural trends and legacies in the Greek capital, with free tours of selected private and public buildings. [ARIS VEDERTSIS/OHA]