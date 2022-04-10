state-agencies-to-get-cyber-defense-by-2024

Greek state agencies, as well as the Parliament, will have their cybersecurity boosted with the setup of a Security Operations Center (SOC) that will be operated by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP). A bidding process for the setup began in early April, after the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility approved the proposal by Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance to provide 30 million euros for the project. The SOC will be fully operational by the end of 2024. It will not cover the Ministry of Defense, which has its own cybersecurity setup.