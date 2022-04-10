IMAGES

State agencies to get cyber defense by 2024

state-agencies-to-get-cyber-defense-by-2024

Greek state agencies, as well as the Parliament, will have their cybersecurity boosted with the setup of a Security Operations Center (SOC) that will be operated by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP). A bidding process for the setup began in early April, after the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility approved the proposal by Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance to provide 30 million euros for the project. The SOC will be fully operational by the end of 2024. It will not cover the Ministry of Defense, which has its own cybersecurity setup.

Crime Technology
READ MORE
start-of-caroline-crouch-murder-trial-postponed
IMAGES

Start of Caroline Crouch murder trial postponed

exhibition-on-violence-against-women-continues-in-athens
IMAGES

Exhibition on violence against women continues in Athens

police-raise-awareness-about-violence-against-women
IMAGES

Police raise awareness about violence against women

police-bolstered-with-280-new-vehicles
IMAGES

Police bolstered with 280 new vehicles 

[File photo]
IMAGES

Gang used gas, explosives to blow up ATMs, steal 1.2 mln

hacking-electronic-devices-helps-police-solve-crimes
IMAGES

Hacking electronic devices helps police solve crimes