Greece, allies wrap up Orion 22 drill

Members of the Greek Special Forces take part in a parachute drop drill over an unspecified location as part of the multinational in a photo made available Tuesday. The exercise, which was held from March 28 to April 8, involved personnel from Greece, the US, Bulgaria, Israel and Cyprus. The exercise, which coincided with the Iniochos 2022 drill, was designed to enhance the interoperability of the forces in a number of tasks including the penetration into an enemy area with high-altitude military parachuting, artillery fire guidance, and sniper tactics. [GEETHA via AMNA]